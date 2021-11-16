CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

