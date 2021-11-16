Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.20. 505,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,845. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

