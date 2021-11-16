Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Posts Earnings Results

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 103.67% and a negative net margin of 58.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $35.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cyren has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cyren at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

