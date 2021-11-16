Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.86% and a negative net margin of 1,218.88%.

NASDAQ CYTH traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,123. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTH shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,666 shares in the company, valued at $728,129.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

