CWV Chain (CWV) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and $11,138.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

