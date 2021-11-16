Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2,725.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.77% of Cutera worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,342,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cutera by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 292,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

