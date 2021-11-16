Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRIS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 41,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,359. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

