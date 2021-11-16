Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,068.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $670,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,972.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,800 shares of company stock worth $3,061,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

