Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 226,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 233,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.