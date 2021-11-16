Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 320 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average is $268.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

