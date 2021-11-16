Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 210 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

