Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average is $241.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

