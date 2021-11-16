Cullinan Oncology’s (CGEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $20.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

