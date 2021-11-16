Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 45,763 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Instruments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

NATI stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

