Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 44,311 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,052,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

