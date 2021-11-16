Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 222.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.