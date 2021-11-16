Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,413 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

