Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $3,049,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 88.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,018 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE:CIB opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.