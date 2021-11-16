Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

