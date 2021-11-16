Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,197 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

