Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 37,852 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 266.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

