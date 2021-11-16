Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,366 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $5,716,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 279,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.5327 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 141.46%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

