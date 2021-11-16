CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CTS worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTS opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

