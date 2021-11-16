CSFB Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$13.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.34.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.98. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.00%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70. Also, insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. purchased 1,622,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$16,223,406.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,683,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,834,534.51.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

