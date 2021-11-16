Cryptonovae Price Reaches $0.0778 on Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.24 million and $35,038.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,858.70 or 0.98817799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.97 or 0.06945082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,668,825 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

