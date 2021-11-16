Critical Review: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) versus Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Northwest Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Northwest Bancorp
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Texas Community Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Northwest Bancorp
|$67.53 million
|2.86
|$10.34 million
|$1.52
|12.52
|Texas Community Bancshares
|$12.36 million
|4.09
|$750,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Northwest Bancorp
|18.58%
|7.60%
|0.82%
|Texas Community Bancshares
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
First Northwest Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.
