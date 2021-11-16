Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cresco Labs to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

