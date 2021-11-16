Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $135.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

