Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,513 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,232.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

