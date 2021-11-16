Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

PBH opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

