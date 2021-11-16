Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Progress Software worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

