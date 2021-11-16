Credit Suisse AG Has $2.68 Million Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,050,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 83,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

