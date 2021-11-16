Credit Suisse AG Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 194.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 869.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.