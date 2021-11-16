Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($18.24)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.20 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

