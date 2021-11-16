Craig Donato Sells 200,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $961,291.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00.

Roblox stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.06. 24,532,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,096,508. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $110.35.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $3,526,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

