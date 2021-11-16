CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $103.75. CRA International shares last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 57,132 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.90.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

