Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shot up 4.9% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupang traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.88. 130,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,141,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

CPNG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,169,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,610,940 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,033,326,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after buying an additional 13,172,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

