Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

COUP stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.49. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,854 shares of company stock valued at $29,506,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

