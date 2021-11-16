Corsicana & Co. Sells 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Corsicana & Co. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 102,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $523.89. 24,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.27 and its 200-day moving average is $430.87. The company has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $523.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

