Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,744,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:TPL traded down $20.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,274.17. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,889. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $557.71 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,419.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

