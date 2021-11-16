Corsicana & Co. Has $224,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Corsicana & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,974. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

