Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 426 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. 40,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,428. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

