Cormark Trims Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Target Price to C$46.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$23.75 and a 52 week high of C$67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

