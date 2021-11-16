Cormark Raises Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$66.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$46.50 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$23.75 and a 52-week high of C$67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.