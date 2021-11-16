Cormark Comments on ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.34.

ECN stock opened at C$10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.84. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$5.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.00%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70. Also, insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. purchased 1,622,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,223,406.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,683,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,834,534.51.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

