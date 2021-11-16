CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

COR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.69.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average of $138.50. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

