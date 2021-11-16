Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $62.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

