Cooper Financial Group Takes $356,000 Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $83.84.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.