Cooper Financial Group Has $242,000 Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,629,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.71.

