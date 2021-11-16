Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,043 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.